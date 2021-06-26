Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara to share screen space for time?

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also known as ‘king of romance’ completed nearly three decades in Bollywood. He is all set to spread his magic on big screen after almost three years of hiatus. He will be returning onscreen with Siddharth Aanand’s Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

While we are waiting for his blockbuster comeback on the silver screen, we have come across an important update on his film with Kollywood director Atlee. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers and director Atlee have approached Nayanthara to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

While Atlee and Nayanthara have worked together in films like Raja Rani and Bigil, the upcoming movie marks the actress’ and SRK’s first collaboration.

If the reports turn out to be true, it will be a treat for the fans and movie buffs to watch a new chemistry onscreen. However, the official information is still awaited.

Meanwhile, speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathan, it features John Abraham playing the lead antagonist and Deepika Padukone as RAW agent. Produced YRF’s banner, the film will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will be next seen in Netrikann, is the remake of a Korean film Blind. It is being produced by Nayanthara’s beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy pictures.