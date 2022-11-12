Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport over expensive watches: Reports

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan allegedly had some pricey watches in his luggage when he and others with him were checked by the Customs Department at Mumbai Airport yesterday night. According to media reports, he had to pay a customs duty of 6.83 lakh before being permitted to depart the airport.

The Bollywood star had flown in on a private aircraft to Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 3 after attending an event in Sharjah.

When Khan and those with him were exiting the terminal, it was apparently discovered that the watches were in the luggage.

Also Read SRK consoles heartbroken fan whose love interest is marrying another man

Several reports stated that several of the star’s crew, including his bodyguard, were held all night for questioning before being allowed to depart before dawn, although Khan and his manager were let to leave the airport once customs formalities were completed.

According to reports, the star’s luggage and the luggage of others travelling with him also had covers for six pricey watches worth about Rs 18 lakh.

Khan visited the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 yesterday, where he received recognition for his contributions to global film and culture with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award.