Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu to share screen space for the first time

Mumbai: With theatres back in town, movie goers just cannot wait to see their favorite stars onscreen again. Among all other celebrities, King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan holds a loyal fan base. While we did not see him on the big screen since almost, his upcoming movies will remain the most-awaited ones.

But, 2021 seems to be a reassuring year for SRK’s fans as the actor will be seen in many films including Pathan, Don 3, Operation Khukri, Brahmastra and Raj Kumar Hirani’s social drama.

According to latest reports, actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing a female lead in Rajkumar Hirani’s film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This is the first time Taapsee will be sharing screen space with the superstar. Taapsee had earlier worked in a Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Badla‘ was backed by SRK.

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking about the movie, it will be a social comedy on immigration in which SRK will be essaying the role of an immigrant who moves from Punjab to Canada.

If these reports, turns out to be true, it will surely be exciting to witness the fresh pair on big screen.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for ‘Pathan’ which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. On the other hand, Taapsee has just wrapped up the shooting of ‘Loop Lapeta’ and has begun shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Do-Baara’.