Shah Rukh Khan to romance Deepika Padukone in his next titled ‘Sanki’

Making a comeback on the big screen, that too sharing his screen space with Deepika Padukone is just the good news we needed

By Rasti Amena Published: 12th September 2020 4:18 pm IST
Mumbai: There’s good news for Baadshah’s fans! Yes, you heard it right! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be romancing ace B-town actress Deepika Padukone in Tamil director Atlee’s next which is titled Sanki, reports said.

According to a Filmfare report, the ‘Padmavat’ actress who loved the story of ‘Sanki’ is on board to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. 
This upcoming venture will be Deepika fourth with Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. All their films have minted good numbers at the box office and have been blockbusters too.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was last seen in Aanad L.Rai’s ‘Zero’ opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has not made his appearance on the big screen since then. Ardent fans were eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

Making a comeback on the big screen, that too sharing his screen space with Deepika Padukone is just the good news we needed.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has also signed Yash Raj Film’s Pathan. The film also stars John Abraham in the parallel lead and will be directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK will play the protagonist and John will take the role of the bad guy after a long time, Filmfare reported.

As per reports, Pathan will go on floors in January 2021 and other details are yet to be announced.

Speaking about Deepika’s workfront, the actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

