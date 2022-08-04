Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Actors who own bulletproof cars

Mumbai: Being an actor always comes with its highs and lows, and sometimes with life threats too. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan have a huge fan following in India and they may quickly end up getting close to their much-loved stars after spotting them.

Most of these stars do have their bodyguards around them while stepping outside, but none can predict what might happen or who might harm these actors. For this reason, several stars have opted to buy special bulletproof and bomb-proof cars in order to just add that extra layer of protection for themselves and their families.

So in this write-up, let’s have a look at the armoured cars purchased by our Hindi film industry actors.

Salman Khan

After receiving death threats by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi recently, Salman Khan has upgraded his regular car to a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser. And reportedly, the car is worth Rs. 1.5 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan

A few years ago, SRK had received a few threats from the underworld and was forced to upgrade his vehicle. He got himself a bomb-proof Mercedes Benz S600 Guard. The car is said to be more than Rs 10 crores.

Hrithik Roshan

Dhoom actor reportedly owns a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which is equipped with innovative lightweight armour in order to provide protection to the car. The car is worth around Rs 1.46 crores.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra has an armoured Rolls Royce Phantom which is said to be priced around Rs 8 to 10 crores.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is known for her impeccable style, her uncensored disclosures and controversial statements. According to reports, she has a special BMW 7 Series Guard that costs around Rs 2.14 crore.