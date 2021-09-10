Shah Rukh Khan wants to take dancing lessons from his mother-in-law

On Thursday, Shah Rukh reacted to a video posted by his wife Gauri Khan, a day ago on the occasion of her mother's birthday

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th September 2021 10:25 am IST
Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels he needs to brush up on his dancing skills by taking lessons from his mother-in-law.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh reacted to a video posted by his wife Gauri Khan on Twitter, a day ago on the occasion of her mother’s birthday.

In the clip, Gauri’s mother can be seen shaking a leg with her son to a popular song ‘Daddy Cool’.

“There’s no one who can match your steps … Happy Birthday Mom,” she captioned the Twitter clip.

Re-tweeting the post, SRK wrote, “Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. They are doting parents to three children — Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam

