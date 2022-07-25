Shah Rukh Khan’s love for Hyderabadi food goes beyond Biryani

Hyderabad: Being a city of the Nizams, Hyderabad’s rich history and culture reflects in its food which makes it one of the most liked cuisines across the country. We have often heard Bollywood celebrities speak about their favorite Hyderabadi food or have spotted them in the city, gorging on the famous Biryani and whatnot. From Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone to Gauahar Khan, and Sana Khan, several celebs have found comfort in Hyderabadi cuisine. Well, Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is no exception.

Shah Rukh Khan is not only a fan of Hyderabadi food but his love for it goes beyond Biryani to ‘Khatti Daal’, ‘Haleem’, and much more.

Shah Rukh Khan’s love for Hyderabadi Cuisine

In 2011, Shah Rukh Khan was in Hyderabad for Don 2’s audio release and in a press meet, he had reminisced about his childhood spent in the city and revealed how he loved the Hyderabadi food made by his mother.

In an interview, he said, “I think I have a little Hyderabadi in me and I used to love Khatti Daal and Biryani and yeah Haleem also. My mother used to cook it for me and I have very fond memories of the city as even my summer holidays used to be spent in Hyderabad till my parents were alive. So I am very attached to the city.”

When asked what is the one dish he loves to dig into when in Hyderabad, he replied, “I mean, it’s a cliche to have Biryani here so I like the Biryani. You can’t beat the Biryani that you get here”

What’s on SRK’s work front?

After a hiatus of three long years, Shah Rukh Khan is going to make a grand comeback with ‘Pathaan’ and fans cannot wait to see him weave his magic. He also has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline. Furthermore, he has cameo appearances lined up in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘, ‘Brahmastra’, and ‘Tiger 3’.