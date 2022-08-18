Shah Rukh Khan’s old video on ‘intolerance in India’ goes viral

Mumbai: Amid the boycott calls for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’, the actor’s old video where he is seen talking about ‘intolerance’ in India resurfacing on social media. Netizens are sharing the video on Twitter with hashtag #BoycottPathaanMovie.

In the old clip, which is from SRK’s old interview with India Today, the superstar was asked if he believes that there’s intolerance in the country. To this the actor replied, “I mean just for the symbolic gesture, yes, if I have to. But there is intolerance. There’s extreme intolerance. I think there’s growing intolerance.”

A section of netizens who are irked with SRK’s response are slamming him by tweeting #BoycottPathaan. One social media user posted the video and wrote, “If India is an Intolerant Country, Then Why #ShahRukhKhan Is Still Living Here #BoycottPathanMovie?”. Check out the video and see what other social media users are saying.

"There is Extreme Intolerace, There is Growing Intolerance in Bharat" – Shahrukh Khan



If India is an Intolerant Country, Then Why #ShahRukhKhan Is Still Living Here

The game is over for Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Badshah, Perfectionist etc. They have earned more than enough money, their stardom is decreasing day by day.

Meanwhile, after taking a leap of 4 years Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback on screens. He will be seen in Pathan with stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which will hit the screens on December 22, 2023. SRK also has Atlee’s Jawan in his kitty.