Shahbaz Sharif to be provided home-cooked food, mattress in jail

Islamabad, Oct 22 : An accountability court here has ordered the Kot Lakhpat Jail’s administration to provide Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, home-cooked food and a mattress, among other facilities in his prison cell.

According to a report in Daily Jang, the accountability court’s order came during the hearing of a petition by the PML-N president, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau after the Lahore High Court turned down a bail plea he had filed and cancelled his interim bail.

The ruling was given by Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan, who said Shahbaz should be provided with the facilities as per the law in light of his medical history, Geotv reported.

It ordered that a mattress, chair, home-cooked meals, and other facilities be made available to Shahbaz Sharif.

In addition, the accountability court sought a report on the facilities from the jail superintendent at the next hearing.

Shahbaz Sharif was ill-treated in the NAB cell whereas no corruption charges have been proved against him and no evidence has been given, the PML-N alleged on Wednesday.

PML-N Deputy General Secretary Ataullah Tarar, Malik Ahmad Khan and Khalil Tahir Sindhu were addressing a press conference outside the Judicial Complex here.

Tarar said these problems are not new to PML-N leaders and workers and they have faced jails and deportations.

He said: “The National Assembly is in session but we will not submit any request for the production order to the government.”

The speaker of the National Assembly has proved that he supports the ruling PTI in the house, he said, adding that the Prime Minister’s House had ordered that no facility should be given to Shahbaz Sharif in jail.

He said the jail administration forced Shahbaz Sharif to sleep on the ground while the facility of providing food from home was also not given, which was a violation of basic human rights.

Source: IANS

