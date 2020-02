A+ A-

New Delhi: Bheem Army Chief, Chandrasekhar Azad filed an intervention petition in Supreme Court on behalf of former Chief Information Commissioner, Wajahat Habeebullah and Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, resident of Shaheen Bagh.

In the petition, it was stated that no inconvenience is being caused to the commuters.

The real inconvenience is being caused to the commuters is due to the barricades put by the officials on the alternate route.