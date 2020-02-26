Shaheen Bagh: Hearing adjourned, SC takes note of Delhi Police

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing on Shaheen Bagh protest and scheduled the hearing on the matter for March 23 amidst the indefinite agitations in the national capital.

The Apex Court speaking on the matter stated that streets are not meant for indefinite agitations indirectly sending out a message to protestors.

The matter was posted for next month while the Amit Sahni filed a petition arguing protestors at Shaheen Bagh are causing inconvenience on account of the blockage of the Kalindi Kunj-NOIDA road.

Meanwhile, India’s top court took note of Delhi Police’s lack of professionalism in the matter and observed it would adjudicate in the matter once matters settle down and things cool down since larger issues are on hand which the government and administration need to attend to currently.

Peaceful protest ongoing in Shaheen Bagh for the past two months continues with protestors refusing to budge against unless the government rethinks on the discriminatory law.