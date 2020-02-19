Shaheen Bagh Live: SC-appointed interlocutors reach protest site

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court appointed mediators headed by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde are meeting anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday.

The two of three interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the hundreds of protesters, especially women who have been on a sit-in against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act for more than two months.

This comes two days after the two-judge bench of Supreme Court has constituted a three-member committee to talk to the Shaheen Bagh protesters and resolve the issue while maintaining that protest is a fundamental right and file a report in court.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph, citing replication of protests involving blocking of public roads, said: “We are concerned, what will happen if people start hitting the streets and blocking the roads while protesting….it is a concern.”

Speaking to media, Hegde hoped for a fruitful interaction with the protestors as he said, “We hope the talks will be successful.”

Media, covering the dialogue between the interlocutors and protesters was told to leave protest site on Wednesday after the interlocutors refused to speak in front of them, as per IANS reports.

Dialogue at #ShaheenBagh comes to a halt after protestors refuse media ban during deliberations between senior lawyers and the crowd pic.twitter.com/pxqeCjWS6P — AAMIR (@aamik87) February 19, 2020

“We have come here according to the order of Supreme Court. We hope to speak to everyone inside and keep everyone briefed. There are no favourites. We hope to resolve the matter inside with everyone’s cooperation,” said Supreme Court-Appointed Lawyer Sanjay Hegde.

HAPPENING NOW- Sr advocate Sadhna Ramachandran explaining the SC order to #ShaheenBagh protesters.



“Sabki baat sunkar Hal Nikalenge.” pic.twitter.com/etousHIniC — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 19, 2020

#ShaheenBagh welcomes SC interlocutors with a standing ovation! pic.twitter.com/nisAPnlDQu — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) February 19, 2020

Hegde reads out the Supreme Court order to the protesters.