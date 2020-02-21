Shaheen Bagh: Noida-Faridabad road briefly reopened to traffic

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Traffic on the Mahamaya flyover — connecting Delhi, Noida and Faridabad — was permitted briefly on Friday after police removed barricades to ease congestion in the area.

There was no official confirmation yet on the resumption of traffic for about 40 minutes on the key road near Shaheen Bagh, which was barricaded by the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police since December 15 last year.

However, the barricades were placed again on the stretch after a few minutes.

Women protesters began a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh in Okhla area of Delhi on December 15 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Friday’s development comes after Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors met women protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday and Thursday to find a solution to the deadlock over disruption of road traffic in the area and resultant.