Shaheen Bagh protestors postpone march to Shah’s residence

A+ A-

New Delhi: After holding several rounds of negotiations with the police, anti-CAA protestors who had gathered here in large numbers on Sunday agreed to not proceed with their march from Shaheen Bagh to the office or residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Protestors had stated that approximately 5000 people will start marching from Shaheen bagh to Shah’s residence at 2 pm for a dialogue over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Following this, rounds of negotiations were held with protestors by senior police officers and they were persuaded to not take out the march. They were informed to take prior appointment from the Home Minister before trying to meet him.

Police personnel were deployed at Shaheen Bagh to maintain law and order in the area.

Senior police officials of southeast district also interacted extensively with a group of protestors, especially Dadis (grandmothers) of Shaheen Bagh, urging them to postpone their march as it was unlawful and did not have necessary permission from concerned law enforcement agencies.

Police have requested the protestors to form a delegation and the same will be facilitated for further appointment and meeting.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, in what is being called Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh, protestors continued to agitate against the Central and State governments and against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) for the third consecutive day.

Muslim women who participated in the protest said they will not stop their agitation until CAA is revoked.