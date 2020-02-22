Shaheen Bagh Protestors urge SC to pass orders ensuring security

A+ A-

New Delhi: Shaheen Bagh protestors have requested the Supreme Court to pass an order ensuring their security since they are willing to open the parallel road to the protest site.

The new developments at the protest site have been initiated after the Apex Court appointed two interlocutors to discuss the situation with the protestors on Friday.

The discussions have entered their day with protestors willing to open up the parallel road to the protest site given the Apex court ensures their security.

It may be known that Delhi police had admitted they have put barricades on the road to ensure security at the protest site.

Meanwhile, the Noida police have also reopened the road linking Noida to Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj briefly for 40 minutes on Friday morning, leading to some traffic movement.

A woman protester at Shaheen Bagh asked the two appointed interlocutors advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sandhana Ramachandra why the government is insisting on moving the protestors.

“When several adjoining roads are open, why are they insisting that we move from this road. This is not the only road connecting Delhi and Noida.”

Hegde said, “Today is Shivratri. Aaj agar koi gaali de tab bhi duwa ban jati hai. Say everything you want to say. Let’s take a joint decision for all parties affected here.”