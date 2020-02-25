menu
search
25 Feb 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Shaheen Bagh type protest continues in Nizamabad

Posted by Sameer Published: February 25, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Shaheen Bagh type protest continues in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Against the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR, women of Nizamabad district participated in the protest and demanded the withdrawal of these black laws.

It may be mentioned that two days back, the women of Bodhan had registered their protest throughout the night.

Political leaders and president of Jamiat Ulema Maulana Syed Waliullah Qasimi visited the protestors camp and extended their support.

People of Nizamabad have also started the agitation. Secretary of crescent school Syed Mujeeb Ali, Deputy Mayor Idris Khan and corporators reached the spot and expressed their solidarity

Source: Siasat News
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved