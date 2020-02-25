Shaheen Bagh type protest continues in Nizamabad

A+ A-

Nizamabad: Against the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR, women of Nizamabad district participated in the protest and demanded the withdrawal of these black laws.

It may be mentioned that two days back, the women of Bodhan had registered their protest throughout the night.

Political leaders and president of Jamiat Ulema Maulana Syed Waliullah Qasimi visited the protestors camp and extended their support.

People of Nizamabad have also started the agitation. Secretary of crescent school Syed Mujeeb Ali, Deputy Mayor Idris Khan and corporators reached the spot and expressed their solidarity