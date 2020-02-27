Shaheen Bagh women remain resolute in spite of NE Delhi burning

A+ A-

New Delhi: Indomitable women at Shaheen Bagh continue their protests against Citizenship law despite their possibility of being killed has become all too real.

The clash between pro and anti-Citizenship Act (CAA) protests in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area has killed 35 and left more than 200 injured.

“Dilwalon ki Dilli” has now become “Jahannum (hell),” protesters at Shaheen Bagh say.

“I leave my children at home every day to come here. But in the last few days, I feel that I don’t know if I will come back,” said Mona Ahmed, one of the women at the protester said The Print.

“I keep telling my family and my sisters here, if I die, don’t take my body home — I want to go to the graveyard straight from the protest site here”

“We only have our Allah. Let them pelt as many stones at us, we will not retaliate,” said 32-year-old Fatima Khatun, who was holding a polythene bag containing a bottle of water, fruits and a copy of the Quran. “But when the almighty pelts his stone, no amount of violence and demonization against us will work.”

Former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra, whose inciting video speech was played in the courtroom on Wednesday tweeted that his aim of not turning Jaffrabad turning into another Shaheen Bagh has been achieved.