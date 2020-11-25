Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi finds place in BBC’s influential women list

New Delhi: Bilkis Dadi who had become the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has found place in BBC’s list of world’s 100 inspiring and influential women.

The broadcaster included her in the list as she took part in the protest against CAA at the age of 82 years.

Journalist and author Rana Ayyub described her as ‘the voice of the marginalised’.

Time magazine list

It may be mentioned that earlier, she was included in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People the year.

After finding the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also included in the Time magazine list, Bilkis Dadi had said, “I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also being included in this list. He is also my son. So what if I did not give birth to him, my sister has given birth to him. I pray for his long life and happiness”.

Bilkis Dadi

Bilkis Dadi, who was at the forefront of Shaheen Bagh protests, hails from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Her husband died about eleven years ago and she currently lives in Shaheen Bagh with her daughters-in-law and grandchildren