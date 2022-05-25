Shahid Afridi supports Yasin Malik, calls charges fabricated

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi publicly supported Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was recently convicted in a terror funding case, on Tuesday.

Yasin Malik is accused of plotting a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country (India), engaging in other illegal actions, and upsetting the peace in Kashmir. On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) requested that he be sentenced to death.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi wrote, “India’s efforts to suppress critics who speak out against the country’s flagrant violations of human rights have failed. The false charges leveled against Yasin Malik will not stop Kashmir’s fight for independence. Inviting the UN to take note of the unjust and illegitimate trials being conducted against Kashmiri leaders.”



India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders. pic.twitter.com/EEJV5jyzmN — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 25, 2022

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra slammed Afridi for his remarks shortly after he sent the tweet. He stated that Afridi must quit deceiving the public, as he did with his birth date.

“Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on the record. Not everything is misleading like your birth date,” wrote Mishra on his Twitter.