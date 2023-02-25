Shahid Kapoor birthday: From ‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Padmaavat’, check out actor’s top movies to watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who turns 42 on Saturday, has been entertaining audiences for over a decade now with his charming personality, dance moves, and versatile acting skills.

From his early days as a chocolate boy to his recent transformation into a versatile actor, Shahid has come a long way in his career.

As the Bollywood heartthrob celebrates his birthday, it is the perfect time to revisit some of his most memorable performances on the silver screen. Here are some of his top movies that have left a lasting impression on his fans:



‘Jab We Met’ (2007)

This romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali was a turning point in Shahid’s career. He played the role of Aditya Kashyap, a depressed businessman who meets a free-spirited girl named Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor. Shahid’s performance as the brooding Aditya won him critical acclaim and a huge fan following.



‘Kaminey’ (2009)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this crime thriller showed Shahid in a double role as twin brothers with speech impediments. His nuanced portrayal of both Charlie and Guddu was praised by critics and audiences alike. The film was also notable for its edgy storyline and soundtrack, composed by Bhardwaj himself.

‘Haider’ (2014)

Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet saw Shahid in one of his most intense roles yet. He played the titular character, a young man who returns to his hometown of Kashmir to find his father missing and his mother in a relationship with his uncle. Shahid’s performance as the conflicted and vengeful Haider earned him numerous awards and accolades.



‘Udta Punjab’ (2016)

In this hard-hitting drama about drug abuse in Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Shahid played the role of Tommy Singh, a troubled rockstar who gets caught up in the drug trade. His performance as the drug-addled and erratic Tommy was widely praised, and the film itself courted controversy due to its frank portrayal of drug abuse.



‘Padmaavat’ (2018)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is a period drama that tells the story of Rani Padmavati, a queen known for her beauty and bravery. Shahid played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, Padmavati’s husband, who is determined to protect her from the evil intentions of the tyrant ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. Shahid’s performance as the valiant and righteous Ratan Singh was a highlight of the film.

These are just a few of Shahid Kapoor’s top movies that have established him as one of the most talented Bollywood actors. As he continues to experiment with diverse roles and genres, his fans eagerly await his upcoming projects.