Shahid Kapoor flaunts beefed-up physique

By Mansoor|   Published: 28th June 2021 8:40 pm IST
Shahid Kapoor flaunts beefed-up physique
Bollywood Actor Shahid Kapoor (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor flaunts pumped-up biceps in his social media post on Monday.

The picture on Instagram shows the actor in a beige vest and black baseball cap. He sports a beard and standing close to the camera to showcase his beefed-up body.

“Getting back to the #pump,” he wrote as the caption. His picture on the photo-sharing website has garnered over 190K likes.

MS Education Academy

Shahid will be seen next in the film “Jersey”, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button