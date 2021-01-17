Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ set for Diwali release, to hit theatres on Nov 5

By Mansoor|   Published: 17th January 2021 1:22 pm IST
Bollywood Actor Shahid Kapoor (Source: Instagram/shahidkapoor)

New Delhi: After wrapping up the shoot of Shahid Kapoor starrer sports-drama ‘Jersey,’ during the coronavirus pandemic, makers of the flick are all set to bring the film in theatres around Diwali festivities on November 5.

Kapoor made the announcement about the release of his much-awaited film on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a picture of himself dressed in the cricket gear.

“JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021.

The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM,” he wrote in the caption.

‘Jersey’ starring Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and has music by Sachet and Parmpara. It is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film ‘Jersey.’

The sports-drama is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S.Naga Vamsi.

Source: ANI

