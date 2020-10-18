Shahid, Mrunal wrap up Uttarakhand schedule of ‘Jersey’

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 3:22 pm IST

Dehradun, Oct 18 : Actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have completed the Uttarakhand schedule of their upcoming film, Jersey.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

“It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state,” he tweeted.

Mrunal, too, expressed her gratitude towards the Uttarakhand government.

“I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot some portions in Chandigarh.

