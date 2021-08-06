Shahnawaz Hussain slams opposition for stalling Parliament

Hyderabad: Shahnawaz Hussain, minister for industries, the government of Bihar found fault with the opposition for stalling the parliament on some pretext or the other.



Speaking to Siasat Daily on the sidelines of an interactive meeting on Invest in Bihar held here at Hyderabad, Shahnawaz Hussain said that the opposition do not have numbers in terms of representation and hence are disrupting the Parliament on flimsy issues as an easy way out. If the opposition leaders want debates then they should allow the Parliament to function smoothly, he said.

He questioned who was stopping the proceedings? Who is at loss? It’s them. If they want to attack the government they should allow the Parliament to function.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had asked the government to give details on Pegasus. Responding to the question on it, Hussain said that Nitish Kumar has his own party and can have a different opinion. If he sought information there is nothing wrong, he added.

Speaking on Bihar politics, he said that BJP has good relations with Janta Dal-United and Nitish Kumar will continue to be the chief minister of the state till 2025.



When asked about the Pegasus, he said that the government has responded and the matter is in court.



On upcoming elections in UP, he claimed that BJP will again form the government in the state.

Commenting on AIMIM president, Shahnawaz Hussain said that that Owaisi loves to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims.

He further said that Owaisi is trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims whereas, BJP is trying to get Muslims close. There can’t be dominance of Hindus or Muslims rather there can only be dominance of Indians, he added.