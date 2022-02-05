Shahrukh Khan, Ishan Kishan added to India’s squad for 1st ODI against Windies

Ahmedabad: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies.

India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from Sunday followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday,” BCCI said in a statement.

Moreover, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

However, no new COVID-19 case has emerged on Thursday and the Rohit Sharma-led side started training ahead of the upcoming West Indies series.

India squad for first ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.