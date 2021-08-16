Shaikpet flyover expected to be open by end of this year

Hyderabad: The Shaikpet flyover in the city which is also the longest flyover being built under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) is expected to be completed and opened for public by the year end.

Once completed, this flyover spread over 2.8 km, will be the second longest such facility in the city after PV Narasimha Rao Expressway.

As per a report by Telangana Today, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 333.55 crore under the state government’s ambitious SRDP project which aims to offer solutions to long pending traffic problems in the city, the flyover will be 2.8 km in length, and 24m in width and equipped with six lanes.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is executing the project, looks at getting the flyover ready in next few months. “As on date, 90 per cent of the flyover works have been completed and by December, it will be ready for use,” said a GHMC official.

The flyover takes off at Tolichowki, near erstwhile Galaxy Theatre, and lands at Malkam Cheruvu while traversing through OU Colony, Shaikpet and Whisper Valley.

The project will help the commuters avoid the busy junctions on this stretch as it flies over Film Nagar junction, Seven Tombs junction, Whisper Valley junction and OU Colony junction.

When the project commenced in 2018 there was a delay in construction due to issues of land acquisition, the GHMC utilised the lockdown period last year and this year also, and was able to complete several works.