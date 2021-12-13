Shaikpet, Owaisi Hospital flyovers to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: Two more flyovers shall be thrown open for public use by the end of this month. The work on Shaikpet fly at a cost of Rs 400 crore is going on at a frantic pace. The flyover is being built under the SRDP program.

The work of Shaikpet flyover is in the final stages and it is likely to be opened for the public use by the end of the current month. Currently, line marking and fencing work is going on which is likely to be completed in a couple of days.

According to the officials, once the green signal is received by the Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao the date for the inauguration shall be finalized.

The flyovers are being constructed in the city at important junctions in order to avert the traffic jams and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Similarly the work on Owaisi Hospital flyover is almost complete and it is also likely to be opened for the public use by the end of this month.