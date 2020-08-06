Shall take a call on academic year in next 2 days: Govt tells HC

Hyderabad: The State government today told the Telangana high court that it would take a call on the commencement of academic year of the schools during the next two days. It also said that the state cabinet had decided to commence the ongoing academic year through online and distance modes by keeping in view of the Covid 19 pandemic.

This has prompted the High Court to cite the submissions of CBSE and ICSE about the commencement of their academic years in the month of March this year, it asked the state government if the decision taken by the state government would apply to the schools that come under the purview of the education department of the state.

Referring to the incidents Wherein the managements of some schools are conducting the online classes for very long hours to even the fifth stranded students, it wondered as to how the students of the fight standard would sit for such long hours.

The High Court has expressed its concern over such practices and said that it would have terrible impact on the mental health of the children. Responding to this, the state government told the High Court that it would also frame guidelines to be followed by the private schools of the state .

The counsel for the petitioner told the High Court that the Private schools were collecting fee forcefully from the parents of the students. Reacting to this , the HC said that it can not pass any orders on the issue at this juncture as the case was still being heard but added that it would pass orders asking the private schools to return the fee amount.