Shama Sikander is grateful to fans for their love

Mumbai, Feb 5 : Actress Shama Sikander recently took a trip down memory lane, by going through her most liked pictures on Instagram. while doing so, the actress acknowledged that her fans keep her going.

“A huge thanks to all my fans. They are the top priority on my list. I always work hard to do better, be the best version of me better for myself and my fans. Their overwhelming love keeps me going and give me strength to keep going,” says the actor.

Known for her television journey in shows such as Ye Meri Life, Seven and Baal Veer, Shama says: “I started very young when I wasn’t even in my teens and the love of fans has been consistent. I can’t thank the almighty more for such a blessed life. Thank you for all the feedback. It’s so precious to me.”

