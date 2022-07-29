‘Shameful’: KTR as Center reiterates scrapping Hyderabad ITIR project

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly opposed the statement of union minister for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar who in the Parliament stated that the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad stands scrapped.

The Telangana minister for IT came down heavily on the union government for claiming to have granted other projects that are on par to compensate for the ITIR project. “They have cheated the people of the country yet again”, said KTR.

“It is in their (BJP party) DNA to easily lie about anything and minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has effortlessly done the same now,” said KTR slamming the Centre’s decision.

Minister KTR stated that the Modi Govt has scrapped the ITIR project because TRS is politically opposing them. They are indulging in cheap politics, he added.

KTR stated that Telangana IT sector lost a great opportunity to further grow with the scrapping of the ITIR project adding that there’s no contribution from the union government in the tremendous growth story of the IT Sector of Hyderabad.

Also Read Telangana high court quashes CBI case against Vanpic in Jagan case

“The union government in 2008 proposed the ITIR project for Hyderabad and approved the same in 2013. However, the Modi government has proved to be a curse on Telangana as it shelved the project just like some other Projects and the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act,” stated KTR.

KTR mentioned that he along with chief minister KCR has made multiple pleas to PM Modi and other union ministers in their every visit to New Delhi. “There is no positive response even after continuous persuasion from our side,” he said.

KTR stated that it was incorrect on the part of the union government to say that the ITIR was scrapped because the latter had sanctioned smart cities and industrial corridors to Telangana. He ridiculed the BJP government for claiming to have scrapped a project dedicated to the IT Sector development in lieu of other non-IT projects.

“Telangana state did not benefit even from the schemes that the union government claims to have extended,” KTR said. “This shows the intellectual bankruptcy of the Modi government,” he added.

“BJP-governed states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh receive huge funds under various central schemes. But when it comes to Telangana, every penny is counted and shown as a reason to scrap projects,” alleged KTR.

“What has the Modi Govt given to Hyderabad as a replacement for the ITIR project? PM Modi must answer. At least now the Center must sanction a project or package to Telangana as compensation for scrapping the ITIR project,” he demanded.