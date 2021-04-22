‘Shameless people’: Netizens slam celebrities for holidaying amid COVID-19 surge

Mumbai: With rising COVID-19 cases and new restrictions by the government to curb the virus across country, many Bollywood celebrities are opting to take this period as a holiday and are jetting off to various places. Stars including Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan among others have already moved out of India for a holiday trip.

However, it is not going well among their fans, with many calling them as ‘insensitive’ and ‘shameless’ for stepping out on a vacation amid pandemic. Netizens are calling out the stars, who urged their fans to stay home and stay safe, for running away from the country amid the grim situation across states due to the COVID-19.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor trolled

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have recently recovered from COVID-19, jetted off from Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra. People trolled them and called them ‘Bhagode’ as they leave Mumbai in this situation where the whole county is suffering.

One of the users wrote: “Highest degree of illiteracy. What fine examples these stars are setting!!!! slowclaps”. Another user wrote: “Ab in sabko kya kahe… bhagode…”

Netizens call out Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff too

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had flown to the Maldives for an exotic vacation. Disha, who is quite active on social media, is sharing glimpses of her vacation from the island. However, Tiger and Disha’s social media posts aren’t going well among their fans.

“Just saw Tiger’s story. He’s asking everyone (I mean we aam admi) to understand the grievance of the situation and to stay at home while he’s vacationing in the Maldives. It’s not like they haven’t been in a holiday for long, just 1-2 months back they were in Maldives and now when the situation is so bad they’ve again gone there. Hypocrisy sikhni ho toh film stars se sikho,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “Celebrities are going to Maldives/Goa and enjoying their vacations. On the other hand, they ask common people to stay home.”

Third one wrote, “How can they leave country at this peak corona phase? How come the Maldives taking Indian tourists despite knowing India detecting 2.5 lacs corona patients per day? How will Mumbai police allow them to come back without any restriction? Pathetic. Money speaks & common people suffer.”

Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan take NewYork trip

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and their elder son Aryan Khan were snapped at the Mumbai airport amid Janta Crufew imposed in Maharashtra. Pictures and videos of them are surfacing online and social media users are slamming them for taking trips especially at a time the country is in a COVID-19 crisis and curfews are imposed across the nation.

“When the country us in crisis, they are running away. Just shameful,” wrote a user. “Whole bollywood should shift outside India only laut kr vapas hi mt ana (son’t come back),” wrote yet another user. “Shameless people,” commented another Instagram user.

“Under which essential services does these celebrities come? R we common ppl mad to sit at home and follow the protocols?” questioned a social media user.

“This is so irresponsible! They could possibly be the carriers of this deadly Indian variant and as individuals it is our responsibility to restrict the impact of this mutated virus as much as possible! Especially considering the fact that the chances of negative RT-PCR’s have increased. SHAMEFUL to say the least!” commented an angered internet user.