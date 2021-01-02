Shamita Shetty: Jumping into 2021 with excitement, gratitude, new hope

Mumbai, Jan 1 : Actress Shamita Shetty has looked back at her 2020 journey, saying the year taught her many lessons. Although she has no regrets, she has only become stronger over the year gone by. She also expresses excitement about 2021.

Along with a boomerang video that captures her jumping with joy, she wrote: “Jumping into 2021 with excitement, gratitude, new hope n positivity for a better year .. goodbye 2020!!! Many lessons learnt but no regrets .. only become stronger !! .. I’ll choose to remember the positives! Happy New Year… Cheers to a wonderful 2021 n loads of love to all #happynewyear #2021 #positivity #gratitude #joy #loveyourself #lifeisgood #instadaily.”

Shamita is currently seen on the web series “Black Widows”, a remake of the Nordic series of the same name. The story follows three best friends who are in abusive marriages, and whose lives are in for a twist when their husbands die suddenly. The Hindi show is the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the series features Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty among others. The show streams on the OTT platform Zee5.

