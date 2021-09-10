Shamita Shetty reveals her boyfriend died in car accident [Video]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is inching towards its finale and the show already ruling high on drama and emotions. Hosted by Karan Johar, it managed to bring some popular names including Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh along with some relatively lesser-known ones like Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan and Karan Nath.

Many are seen going down memory lane and sharing their deepest darkest secrets with each other inside the house. Recently, Shamita Shetty poured her heart out to Neha Bhasin when she recalled a heartbreaking memory of losing her first boyfriend.

In a promo clip shared by Voot on social media, Shamita Shetty revealed that she lost her first boyfriend in a car accident. She has also revealed that she has been in depression a few years ago.

Shamita and Raqesh, who started the show as each other’s “connections”, grew rather close to each other in the house, often hinting that they are attracted to each other. However, everything is not okay between them.

Emotional Shamita Shetty poured her heart out about getting hurt in love infront of Neha Bhasin. She said, “This is why for so long, I didn’t allow anybody in my life. Because it took me so much time to put myself… the pieces back together that I would much rather take care of myself than let myself be in somebody else’s hands. I’m fine, being on my own then.”

Currently, Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal are inside Bigg Boss OTT and will further play their individual games.