Shamshabad police seize 560 kg of ganja heading to Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Shamshabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Rajendra Nagar Police seized a large quantity of cannabis on Saturday morning.

The police seized 560 kg of cannabis worth Rs. 1.30 crore from suspects who were smuggling the goods from Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

శంషాబాద్ SOT రాజేంద్ర నగర్ పోలీసులతో కలిసి, ఉదయం పెద్ద మొత్తంలో గంజాయిని పట్టుకున్నారు. ఒడిశా నుంచి మహారాష్ట్రకు హైదరాబాద్ మీదుగా గంజాయిని తరలిస్తున్న అంతర్రాష్ట్ర నిందితులను అదుపులోకి తీసుకుని వారి నుంచి రూ.1.30CR విలువైన 560 KGS గంజాయి,కారు, DCM వాహనం,3 మొబైల్ ఫోన్లు స్వాధీనం. pic.twitter.com/rbTK48bS1a — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) March 19, 2022

In a separate incident, 16 grams of heroin was seized on the same day at Malkajgiri.

Last week, police had seized 120 kilograms of ganja and two liters of hashish oil from four drug peddlers who were transporting the drugs from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. The same week, 20ml of hashish oil was seized in Lallaguda, along with six kgs of ganja in Amberpet.