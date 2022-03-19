Shamshabad police seize 560 kg of ganja heading to Maharashtra

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th March 2022 5:23 pm IST
Ganja seized by Shamshabad police.

Hyderabad: Shamshabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Rajendra Nagar Police seized a large quantity of cannabis on Saturday morning.

The police seized 560 kg of cannabis worth Rs. 1.30 crore from suspects who were smuggling the goods from Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

In a separate incident, 16 grams of heroin was seized on the same day at Malkajgiri.

Last week, police had seized 120 kilograms of ganja and two liters of hashish oil from four drug peddlers who were transporting the drugs from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad. The same week, 20ml of hashish oil was seized in Lallaguda, along with six kgs of ganja in Amberpet.

