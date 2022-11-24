Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on Friday

The reopening is with a controlled capacity. Some sites, performances, canteens and shops may continue to be temporarily closed or run with reduced capacity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 24th November 2022 2:22 pm IST
Shanghai: The Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on Friday and tickets are available for purchase starting Thursday, according to an official announcement.

Visitors can check all the information on the official app of the Shanghai Disney Resort.

All visitors should strictly follow Covid-19 control measures, including presenting their green Shanghai health QR codes, having their temperatures taken, wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, the Shanghai Disney Resort said.

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland are required to present negative nucleic acid test results falling within the previous 48 hours, while those visiting other parts of the resort should present negative test results falling within the preceding 72 hours.

Shanghai Disney Resort was temporarily closed on October 31, 2022 due to Covid-19 control needs.

It reopened Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and theme hotels on November 17.

