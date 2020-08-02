Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy gear up for virtual musical evening

Mumbai, Aug 1 : Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will headline the Bandish Bandits virtual concert on August 5.

The virtual music concert will be hosted around the launch of musical web series, “Bandish Bandits”, a show that marks their digital debut.

The concert features acts by Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Prateek Kuhad, Shivam Mahadevan, Mame Khan, Ravi Mishra and Pratibha Singh Baghel.

“We have received an overwhelming response to the soundtrack of ‘Bandish Bandits’. The album is a seamless amalgamation of classical and pop music and features some of the most extraordinary melodies from Indian classical music alongside some really peppy tracks. We are ecstatic with the reaction the soundtrack has received and are thrilled we get to perform some of the best tracks from the soundtrack at the Bandish Bandits concert,” they said.

Singer Armaan Malik shared: “It is always exciting to perform live for my fans online and I am really looking forward to being a part of the concert alongside Jonita and Shankar Ehsaan Loy.”

The virtual musical extravaganza will be open for all and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video’s official Facebook and YouTube page.

“It is our first musical and Shankar Ehsaan Loy have done complete justice to the story of Bandish Bandits with their soulful soundtrack. We are excited about the Bandish Bandits concert and can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in the colourful and melodious world of this series,” said Aparna Purohit from the streaming service.

“Bandish Bandits” is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

The 10-part series also features Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. It is created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari. The show will go live on August 4.

Source: IANS

