Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan to perform in Hyderabad; concert dates inside

Mumbai: The recently concluded music reality show Indian Idol 12 was known for its contestants with soulful voice who impressed the audience with their effortless singing. Uttarakhand’s Pawandeep Rajan had lifted the winner’s trophy on August 15 and was also awarded the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Pawandeep defeated Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukha Priya to win the title. His co-contestants Arunita and Sayli emerged as the runners-up.

All the contestants who are basking in success of the show, are all set to perform in Hyderabad next month. Indian Idol 12 top 5 contestants — Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukha Priya will be performing at Heart Cup Coffee in Gachibowli.

Eleven Point Two and Metalloid Productions are hosting the event ‘Revive Concert Series’ in Hyderabad, where they will invite new bands, singers and musicians including singers from Indian Idol to perform every week.

Pawandeep Rajan’s Live Concert in Hyderabad

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan will perform at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli on September 3. He will be seen crooning to various Bollywood songs.

September 3rd – Indian Idol Pawandeep Rajan at (Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli)

October 1st – Indian Idol Shanmukha Priya at (Grease Monkey Club, Jubilee Hills)

October 23rd – Indian Idol Top 5 (Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli)

