Shanmukha Priya to win Indian Idol 12?

Mumbai: Sony TV’s popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been grabbing headlines since its first week itself for various reasons. The show has been in controversial soup especially after Kishore Kumar’s special episode which featured his son Amit Kumar as a special guest.

Indian Idol 12 is in its finale week and many fans are already speculating about the winner of the show. Many are predicting that either Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal will be lifting the winner’s trophy this season. They both have a massive fan following on social media. However, a recent incident on the sets of Indian Idol 12 give a different picture

Last weekend, ace lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar appeared as the special guest on the singing reality show. The episode themed ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’ where participants crooned to his famous iconic songs. The legendary writer was seen interacting with the contestants and giving them guidance on their singing techniques.

Among all these, what grabbed our attention is Javed Akhtar taking special notice of contestant Shanmukhapriya. During the episode, he said, “I have seen a lot of your songs on YouTube and today saw you perform live. Continue to work the way you are. You have a very bright future ahead of you.”

The aspiring singer said, “I was awestruck the moment I saw Javed Sir enter the sets. I am such a huge fan of his work. His writing is what makes the song a lot more melodious. Being on the same set as him is a big deal. I am so grateful to Indian Idol Season 12 for allowing me to perform in front of a legend like Javed Sir. I couldn’t stand the ground when he mentioned he’s heard my yodeling & seen my videos. Javed Sir is a legendary artist and to receive a compliment like this means the world to me.”

Show host Aditya Narayan also shared his wish to do a concert with Shanmukha. He said, “I would love to go on a concert with Shanmukhapriya across cities once the lockdown gets uplifted. Her energy is infectious, and I feel she’ll make for a great performer.”

Not just this, many fans who have been trolling Shanmukhapriya have changed their views and feel that she should win this season of Indian Idol.

Shanmukhapriya SNP what an amazing range, Rockstar singer #IndianIdol2021. God Bless — Munish Bhatia #??? (@munishbhatia) June 19, 2021

Glad that finally #ShanmukhaPriya tried a new song,different from her genre..This is what I was saying till now that at least she should try singing various type of songs,instead of singing her genre songs only..#indianidol #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol — Aradhana Dash (@AradhanaDash4) June 19, 2021

It's Shanmukhapriya all the https://t.co/jWOEMuYZDa 17, great understanding of nuances of music.Voice modulations ,range par excellent. Hope she stays till the end.Good luck. — Kumkum Desai (@KumkumDesai) June 20, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 shanmukha is the most confident best western music singer vote for Shanmukhapriya @SonyTV — Karad wala (@kalyansheth) June 26, 2021

Shanmukhapriya, who is known for her variations, sings in a very high-pitched voice. Shanmukhapriya sang a couple of numbers like Chori chori from Kareeb and Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara in the past episodes impressing the judges. However, fans have trolled her and called her out for her loud voice.

Is this an indication of who is winning the singing reality show? Let’s wait till the finale episode to know who will be lifting the pretigious trophy.