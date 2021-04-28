Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital

Published: 28th April 2021
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to observe fast in support of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from a hospital here on Wednesday after undergoing a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said.

Pawar, who underwent the procedure on Sunday, was in good health, he added.

“Our party President Sharad Pawar saheb has been discharged from hospital today and is in good health. He will be resting at home as advised by his doctors,” said Malik, national spokesperson of the NCP.

Earlier this month Pawar, 80, had also undergone a gall bladder surgery.

