Sharad Pawar meets Prashant Kishor; calls meet of Oppn leaders

New Delhi: Adding weight to the rumors of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-led political front for 2024 general elections, political strategist Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar for the second time in ten days.

The meeting took place in the national capital and lasted half an hour, NDTV reported. Earlier, the duo’s luncheon for over three hours on June 11 created ripples in Maharashtra and across political circles about what’s cooking.

The meeting strongly indicates preparations for 2024 to fight Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by uniting all opposition parties. Prashant Kishor’s role became all the more important after the victories of Mamata-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu last month.

After the previous Kishor-Pawar meeting, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik too had confirmed a possibility of a united front. “Pawar Sahab wants to unite Opposition parties. Efforts will be made towards forming a strong political front against BJP in the coming days,” Malik said, as quoted by ANI.

Many parties have indicated their willingness to join such a grouping, sources said as quoted by NDTV. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too weighed in on such a possibility. It is also noteworthy that Pawar had earlier been involved in crafting several coalition governments in the state and centre.

The talks of the front have further gained traction as the NCP chief is known to have called a meeting of opposition parties at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The agenda for the opposition parties meet is unclear. News agency IANS reported that the invitation has been extended to 15 opposition parties, but a few of them so far have confirmed participation. “Congress is not yet said yes to the meet,” IANS reported.