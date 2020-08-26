ShareChat inks music licensing deal with T-Series

New Delhi, Aug 26 : Home-grown regional language social media app ShareChat on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with T-Series to license its music catalogue on the platforms.

The collaboration aims to provide an enhanced experience on ShareChat and short video platform Moj, a TikTok rival.

“Music brings out the best of emotions and nostalgia to our users as they share their creativity on our platform,” Berges Malu, Director – ShareChat, said in a statement.

With this agreement, users on ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore hundreds and thousands of songs from the T-Series music library, and add to their own videos.

“We are delighted to partner with ShareChat, and this association sets a fresh beginning between us and the social media platforms,” said Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series.

ShareChat which has has over 130 million monthly active users, and available across 15 Indic languages.

Earlier this week, ShareChat announced it has acquired Circle Internet, a hyperlocal information platform, for an undisclosed sum.

There were reports earlier this month that Microsoft is all set to invest about $100 million in the home-grown regional language social media app.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.