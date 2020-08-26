ShareChat inks music licensing deal with T-Series

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 10:40 am IST
ShareChat inks music licensing deal with T-Series

New Delhi, Aug 26 : Home-grown regional language social media app ShareChat on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with T-Series to license its music catalogue on the platforms.

The collaboration aims to provide an enhanced experience on ShareChat and short video platform Moj, a TikTok rival.

“Music brings out the best of emotions and nostalgia to our users as they share their creativity on our platform,” Berges Malu, Director – ShareChat, said in a statement.

With this agreement, users on ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore hundreds and thousands of songs from the T-Series music library, and add to their own videos.

READ:  YRF to launch new logo marking start of 50-year gala

“We are delighted to partner with ShareChat, and this association sets a fresh beginning between us and the social media platforms,” said Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series.

ShareChat which has has over 130 million monthly active users, and available across 15 Indic languages.

Earlier this week, ShareChat announced it has acquired Circle Internet, a hyperlocal information platform, for an undisclosed sum.

There were reports earlier this month that Microsoft is all set to invest about $100 million in the home-grown regional language social media app.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close