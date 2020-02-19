ShareChat strengthens monetisation team with key appointments

A+ A-

New Delhi: In a bid to further expand its presence in the country, regional language social media platform ShareChat on Wednesday strengthened its monetisation team with the appointment of three key senior executives.

ShareChat appointed Satyajit Deb Roy as Director, North East, Satyen Kishan as Director, West and Debasmita Ghosh, Director, South.

Deb Roy comes from JioSaavn where he was an AVP, and headed sales nationally for top categories at Jio Saavn. He has also worked with ESPN Digital Media and was responsible for monetisation of the firm.

With almost two decades of experience, Kishan moved to ShareChat from MXPlayer where he was the National Sales head.

He has also held key positions with Network18 and The Chernin Group where he was responsible for driving revenue functions.

Prior to ShareChat, Ghosh was leading the sales effort for Twitter in South India as part of its catalyst team, Httpool Digital Pvt Ltd. She has also managed complex and challenging portfolios in companies like Times Internet and Network 18, etc.