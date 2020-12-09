Sharib Hashmi: I do not mind being typecast on screen

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai, Dec 9 : Actor Sharib Hashmi, who recently appeared in the web film Darbaan, says that he has a guy-next-door image and, though he gets typecast in films at times, he has no complaints.

“As an actor it is important to grab the opportunity to do different roles in every project. I do not mind being typecast or getting stereotyped. For example, Charlie Chaplin — we have seen him playing the same character, the gags are different and the stories are different. But it is the same character in different situations, right?” Sharib told IANS.

“As long as I am bringing something to the character, and enjoy doing it, I do not comp;lain even though I may have played such a character 10 times before. If Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would have thought of getting stereotype and refuses to do those characters, Indian cinema would have missed out on the Angry Young Man and films like ‘Deewar’, ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Don’,” he said.

His new film Darbaan is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s shprt story Khokababur Prottaborton. Sharib played a caretaker named Raicharan. The film also features Sharad Kelkar, Rasika Dugal, and Flora Saini among others.

“I believe that instead of endlessly talking about screen image and proving versatility, if I can bring variety in the given opportunity that the audience loves to watch, I am satisfied,” Sharib further added.

Darbaan streams on ZEE5.

(Arundhuti Banerjee can be contacted at arundhuti.b@ians.in)

Source: IANS

