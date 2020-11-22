Sharib Hashmi’s new film ‘The Incomplete Man’ about juvenile rapist and punishment

Mumbai, Nov 22 : Actor Sharib Hashmi feels juvenile laws, which protect rapists who are under 18 from punishment, need to be addressed.

Sharib’s plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film, “The Incomplete Man”, which highlights the issue.

” ‘The Incomplete Man’ is a film with a unique storyline and I was super impressed after the first narration. The film is based on an issue that not only me but everyone feels strongly about. I am very excited about playing a pivotal role in the film.”

The film’s director Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar added: “If the age of the offender is not stopping him from committing rape, his age is also suitable for hanging or hard punishment. Heinous criminals are left (unpunished) under the guise of juvenile law. ‘The Incomplete Man’ is one such film to highlight the matter.”

The film also features Freddy Daruwala, Warina Hussain, Alankrita Sahai and Teena Singh. Shooting starts soon in Goa.

