Sharif family’s offices raided in Pak over money laundering

Islamabad: Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday carried out raids at various properties belonging to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family in Lahore in connection with cases involving money laundering, said officials.

As per the search warrant, NAB was granted permission by Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Amir Raza Baitu to search 55-K, Model Town, Lahore, and 91-F, Model Town, Lahore, and other offices of the companies owned by the accused in the case, Dawn reported.

The warrant read that search orders were issued to recover documents from the said addresses which are “vital for logical conclusion of the case”.

During the raids, several important documents were recovered from the office of the Chief Financial Officer of the Sharif Group of Industries.

PML-N spokesperson Mariam Aurangzeb in a statement confirmed the reports, saying the raids took place at around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Aurangzeb said the raids were being conducted by the Imran Khan-led government in an attempt to distract the masses from its political and economic failures.