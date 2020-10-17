Sharif’s security ramped up in London

Islamabad, Oct 17 : Security for former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, has been heightened, a development that came weeks after the PML-N supremo’s fiery speech against the incumbent Imran Khan-led government and his criticism of the military establishments alleged interference in political matters.

In a report on Saturday, Dawn news said that four local bodyguards were reported to have reached Hasan Nawaz’s office at Stanhope House, from where the former premier addressed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Gujranwala on Friday via a video link.

It was the first rally held by the PDM, an alliance comprising 11 of the country’s opposition parties, since its formation last month to oust the incumbent government over its “failures in all sectors”.

Throughout the day, the privately hired guards were stationed close to the office, the report said.

Back at the former leader’s residence at Avenfield, privately hired guards with vehicles bearing the sign “dog security unit” were seen during the day.

Two guards with sniffer dogs were stationed on Dunraven Street, where Avenfield House is situated. The same guards earlier stood outside the gate of their residence with the bodyguards.

On Friday afternoon, PTI activists led by Sahibzada Jahangir, the spokesperson for Prime Minister Imran Khan on trade and investment in the UK and Europe, gathered outside Stanhope Place carrying anti-PML-N posters and shouting slogans against Sharif.

Jahangir told Dawn news that he approached the office premises to protest against Sharif with “200 people” in accordance with the UK government’s Covid-19 protocols.

