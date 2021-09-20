Sharjah updates COVID-19 rules for weddings, social gatherings

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah authorities have updated the precautionary measures taken to fight the spread of COVID-19 in gatherings and social events, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sharjah’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management authority said not more than 50 people are allowed to attend home-based social events and 100 people in halls with 4 meters to be kept as a safe distance between participants.

Organizers should ensure that the social distance is maintained and that all COVID preventive measures are taken.

The authority urged people with chronic diseases, the elderly and anyone who has any symptoms of illness not to attend the events. The duration of the ceremony should not exceed four hours.

It has also been suggested that people should refrain from shaking hands and must wear masks. Only those who have been fully vaccinated and have green status in the Al Hosn application should attend such events.