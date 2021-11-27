Sharjeel Imam granted bail in one of the cases, to remain in jail

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar and activist Sharjeel Imam has been granted bail in one of the cases registered by the Uttar Pradesh police against him. Sharjeel will however continue to remain in jail as he is also accused in a UAPA case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.

According to his brother Muzzammil Imam, Sharjeel was granted bail in FIR No. 55/2020, registered by Civil Lines, Aligarh. “Bail has been granted to my brother Sharjeel @_imaams in the FIR No. 55/2020, registered by Civil Lines, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Police One more step towards his release which shows that eventually truth prevails over lies, propaganda & witchhunt. #SharjeelImam,” Muzzammil wrote in a tweet.

Bail has been granted to my brother Sharjeel @_imaams in the FIR No. 55/2020, registered by Civil Lines, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Police



One more step towards his release which shows that eventually truth prevails over lies, propaganda & witchhunt.

#SharjeelImam — Muzzammil Imam | مزمل إمام (@imammuzzammil) November 27, 2021

The FIR registered against Sharjeel Imam by the Aligarh police is of sedition, which was booked after his speech at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16 where he allegedly made “anti-national” remarks. The sections include Section 124 A (sedition), 153 A (provocation with intent to cause riots), 153 B (whoever by words either spoken or written or by signs makes or publishes any imputation, assertions prejudicial to national-integration or may cause disharmony) and 505 (2) of IPC at Civil Lines police station.

As of now, Imam is lodged in Tihar jail. On Saturday, he completed 665 days of his imprisonment.