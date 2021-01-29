Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi passes away

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Friday shared the news of the demise of Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi, who was a known entity in the Gujarati theatre and film industry sphere.

The veteran actor took to his Twitter handle and broke the news about the demise of Arvind. He wrote “Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI.”

Anil Sharma, the director of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ fame also tweeted his condolences to Sharman and other members of Arvind’s family. He wrote ‘V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP ‘

Apart from his work in Gujarati films, Arvind also acted in Bollywood films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Ittefaq’ and ‘Apmaan Ki Aag’.

Arvind Joshi’s son Sharman Joshi is also a well-known Bollywood actor who has worked in films like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, among several others.

Source: ANI