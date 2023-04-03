Sharmila calls all party meet on April 10 for unity against Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Telangana party chief Y S Sharmila on Monday proposed a political platform and a committee for the members of opposition parties that facilitates joint fight for the ‘future of youth in the state’ and invited all opposition parties to discuss the details of the same on April 10.

The proposal for a political platform follows her letters on Sunday to opposition party leaders of Telangana requesting for a joint fight against the government for the sake of the unemployed youth.

Sharmila said that ‘T-SAVE: Telangana Students Action for Vacancies & Employment’ will be a joint platform for all the political parties to converge and pledge their commitment and fight for the cause of the unemployed, educated youth of the state.

“We invite all parties to a meeting on April 10 to discuss the modalities and other crucial aspects, in order to give T-SAVE the much-needed final shape. I feel strongly that time has come for us to walk united for the sake of the youth whose selfless sacrifices had paved the way for the separate state.

An All-Party Action Committee (APAC) will drive and guide the platform while the fight could be headed by Kodandaram, the founder of Telangana Jana Samithi, she added.

Addressing the media, the YSR party leader said, “We all have been fighting in our own right, but to tame this cruel government, and demand and win justice for our children, we need to come together, set aside political differences and have APAC, an All-Party Action Committee.”

Stating that there is immense strength in the unity of the opposition, she proposed that Kodandaram could be the commander-in-chief of the fight against the Telangana government.

“T-SAVE is a platform where, breaching party barriers and cutting across political differences, we shall have the representation of all opposition parties, like minded bodies, and other prominent representatives of the society,” said the YSR party leader.

She informed that T-SAVE will have a democratic set up to ensure conceptualization of action plans and roadmaps, oversee execution of action, and facilitate exchange and free-flow of ideas and grievances.

“This will strengthen our forces if we want to march towards Pragati Bhavan or call for a CBI enquiry against the paper leakage scam. Let us fight for the future of our children, which is more important than petty politics,” she added.

“It is extremely sad to take stock of hopelessness among the unemployed of the state who have been thoroughly deceived and taken for a ride by CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Much against the Biswal Committee report that recommended filling up of 1.91 lakh vacancies, KCR released notification for 33000 jobs and conducted exams for only 8000 posts. Thanks to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) leakage scam, even the fate of those lies hanging in the balance,” added Sharmila

“The posts were on sale and KCR ritually called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) enquiry in the leakage scam. We all know that the SIT wouldn’t go anywhere and it would be a stalemate. KCR wouldn’t ensure justice, nor will he let others fight,” alleged Sharmila.

She said that CM KCR had blatantly cheated the unemployed youth and failed in giving unemployment allowance, one job per family and annual job calendar.